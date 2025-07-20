Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 1,828 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,828 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ETF Store Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 20,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 232,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45,220 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $56,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $327,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter worth $330,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSY opened at $50.27 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 1-year low of $49.91 and a 1-year high of $50.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.14.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.