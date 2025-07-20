Formidable Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,116 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in ADT by 366.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 74,204 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 58,292 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ADT by 1,132.1% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 243,702 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 223,922 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in ADT by 36.8% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 19,660 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,287 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in ADT by 93.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,728 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 102,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in ADT by 11.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,072,596 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 608,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get ADT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ADT in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays upgraded ADT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $401,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 228,650,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,833,775,935.32. This represents a 17.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

ADT Price Performance

Shares of ADT stock opened at $8.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.21. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $8.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.92.

ADT (NYSE:ADT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The security and automation business reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. ADT had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.03%. ADT’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

ADT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is 37.93%.

ADT Profile

(Free Report)

ADT Inc provides security, interactive, and smart home solutions to residential and small business customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Consumer and Small Business, and Solar. The company provides burglar and life safety alarms, smart security cameras, smart home automation systems, and video surveillance systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.