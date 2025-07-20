Triumph Gold (CVE:TIG) Stock Price Up 6.3% – Time to Buy?

Triumph Gold Corp. (CVE:TIG – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.26. 112,333 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 54,398 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Triumph Gold Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.23. The company has a market cap of C$11.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 1.64.

Triumph Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Triumph Gold Corp., a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Freegold Mountain project located in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as Northern Freegold Resources Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.