Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC) Receives $184.53 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $185.41.

THC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $134.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on Tenet Healthcare and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.1%

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $174.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.78. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $109.82 and a fifty-two week high of $179.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.64.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.25. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 22.58% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 12.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $742,648.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 22,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,322,984.50. The trade was a 18.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 7,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $1,338,674.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,479,030. This represents a 27.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,121 shares of company stock valued at $8,846,305. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,445,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

(Get Free Report

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.