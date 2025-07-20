AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 3,355 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 233.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VONE. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 22,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opus Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 57,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,657,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period.

Shares of VONE opened at $285.48 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $274.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $265.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $218.75 and a 12 month high of $286.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.7828 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

