Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) Stock Price Down 4.9% – Should You Sell?

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $24.10 and last traded at $23.49. Approximately 43,050 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 295,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Separately, Barclays began coverage on shares of Astrana Health in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $620.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.11 million. Astrana Health had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 1.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Astrana Health, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Astrana Health by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Astrana Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $466,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Astrana Health by 136.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 163,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,156,000 after purchasing an additional 94,268 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Astrana Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Astrana Health by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

