Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Receives $193.35 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $191.55.

A number of research firms recently commented on FANG. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Diamondback Energy Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ FANG opened at $141.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $114.00 and a one year high of $205.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Diamondback Energy news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 180 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 596.4% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 195 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

