Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Trading Up 6.9% – Still a Buy?

Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.33 and last traded at $16.43. 128,086 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 606,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HNRG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Hallador Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Hallador Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Hallador Energy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Hallador Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Get Hallador Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Hallador Energy

Hallador Energy Stock Up 2.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.62. The firm has a market cap of $678.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The energy company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.39. Hallador Energy had a negative net margin of 52.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $117.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Hallador Energy Company will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hallador Energy

In other news, Director David C. Hardie sold 97,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.05, for a total value of $1,863,794.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 139,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,645.45. This trade represents a 41.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 23.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hallador Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Hallador Energy by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hallador Energy by 1,391.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,128 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Hallador Energy by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,539 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Hallador Energy in the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Hallador Energy by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 11,915 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. 61.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hallador Energy

(Get Free Report)

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production of steam coal in the State of Indiana for the electric power generation industry. The company owns the Oaktown Mine 1 and Oaktown Mine 2 underground mines in Oaktown; Freelandville Center Pit surface mine in Freelandville; and Prosperity Surface mine in Petersburg, Indiana.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hallador Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallador Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.