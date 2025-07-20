D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) Shares Down 6.2% – Should You Sell?

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $18.05 and last traded at $18.05. 22,774,788 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 71,575,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QBTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on D-Wave Quantum from $8.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $13.00) on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $20.00 target price on shares of D-Wave Quantum in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, D-Wave Quantum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

D-Wave Quantum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 20.73 and a quick ratio of 20.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97.

D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. D-Wave Quantum had a negative return on equity of 227.95% and a negative net margin of 617.84%. The company had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that D-Wave Quantum Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at D-Wave Quantum

In other D-Wave Quantum news, Director Rohit Ghai sold 43,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $731,085.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 57,778 shares in the company, valued at $970,670.40. This represents a 42.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kirstjen Nielsen sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total value of $208,520.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 119,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,919,554.92. This represents a 9.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,636,796 shares of company stock worth $27,872,091 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On D-Wave Quantum

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QBTS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 786.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 98,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D-Wave Quantum by 103.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,118,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,794,000 after buying an additional 3,624,407 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 63,799 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 1,097.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 228,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after acquiring an additional 209,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of D-Wave Quantum by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 8,001 shares in the last quarter. 42.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About D-Wave Quantum

D-Wave Quantum Inc develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

Featured Articles

