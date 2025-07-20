Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Shares Down 3.8% – Here’s What Happened

Kronos Worldwide Inc (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.17 and last traded at $6.22. 51,919 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 211,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $489.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.56 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 11.71%.

Kronos Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Institutional Trading of Kronos Worldwide

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $2,090,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $2,538,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 11.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,575,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,787,000 after purchasing an additional 163,790 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,239,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,165,098 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,859,000 after buying an additional 109,674 shares in the last quarter. 15.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kronos Worldwide Company Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

