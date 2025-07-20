NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Trading 4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

NuScale Power Corporation (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $49.50 and last traded at $48.70. Approximately 5,075,809 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 11,265,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.83.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of NuScale Power to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup assumed coverage on NuScale Power in a report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 price target on NuScale Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -36.74 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NuScale Power Corporation will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jacqueline F. Engel sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total value of $26,511.10. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,632.92. This trade represents a 56.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $168,118.82. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,272.70. The trade was a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock worth $1,786,990 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NuScale Power by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 735,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,185,000 after buying an additional 58,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NuScale Power by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NuScale Power during the 4th quarter worth $2,755,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NuScale Power by 2,980.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NuScale Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 6,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

