Forum Financial Management LP Acquires Shares of 6,211 Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,854,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,335,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,208,000 after acquiring an additional 56,614 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,543,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,948,000 after acquiring an additional 708,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,522,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.78.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, EVP Sean Woodroffe sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.78, for a total value of $1,429,929.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,463.56. This represents a 22.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian Kroll sold 10,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $333,482.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 48,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,613,393.30. The trade was a 17.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Lincoln National stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.71 and its 200-day moving average is $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Lincoln National Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $39.85.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.00%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is currently 25.57%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

