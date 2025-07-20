Forum Financial Management LP Has $328,000 Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Okta were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $426,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Okta in the first quarter worth $823,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 10.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 499,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,518,000 after purchasing an additional 46,818 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its holdings in Okta by 165.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the period. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Okta

In related news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $646,709.64. This trade represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 6,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $554,544.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,354.67. The trade was a 24.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,002 shares of company stock valued at $3,522,072 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Arete Research raised shares of Okta to a “strong sell” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.44.

Okta Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of OKTA opened at $95.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.48, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.40.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Further Reading

