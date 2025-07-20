Forum Financial Management LP Sells 750 Shares of Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 20.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in Service Corporation International by 359.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Service Corporation International during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 12.2% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Service Corporation International alerts:

Service Corporation International Trading Down 0.0%

SCI stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Service Corporation International has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $89.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Service Corporation International Dividend Announcement

Service Corporation International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Service Corporation International’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Service Corporation International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCI

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Service Corporation International news, Director Tony Coelho sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.94, for a total value of $410,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 43,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,336,651.72. This represents a 10.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Service Corporation International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Service Corporation International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.