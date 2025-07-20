AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Price Target Raised to $300.00

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank Of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AVAV. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Sunday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AeroVironment from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $301.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.00.

AeroVironment Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:AVAV opened at $274.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. AeroVironment has a 52-week low of $102.25 and a 52-week high of $295.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $207.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.79 and a beta of 0.96.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.20. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The company had revenue of $275.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CEO Wahid Nawabi sold 17,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $4,550,765.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,153,390.65. This trade represents a 12.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AeroVironment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVAV. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 296.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 99 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 120.2% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 171.1% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

