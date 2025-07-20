APA’s (APA) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reiterated their neutral rating on shares of APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $19.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on APA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Argus raised APA to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

APA opened at $18.82 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.59. APA has a 1 year low of $13.58 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.25.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. APA had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that APA will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 36,439,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029,961 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P increased its position in shares of APA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 25,708,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,393,000 after purchasing an additional 488,530 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of APA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,932,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,893 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of APA by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,230,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,498,000 after purchasing an additional 850,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of APA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,507,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,016,000 after purchasing an additional 200,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

