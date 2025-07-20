Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $480.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Phillip Securities upgraded Adobe from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $590.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Adobe from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.88.

NASDAQ ADBE opened at $365.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Adobe has a twelve month low of $332.01 and a twelve month high of $587.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $394.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $402.72.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.09. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 993 shares of the software company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the software company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orin Green Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 621 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

