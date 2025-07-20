Wall Street Zen Upgrades Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) to “Strong-Buy”

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BWFG. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Bankwell Financial Group in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Bankwell Financial Group to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.50 in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Bankwell Financial Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Shares of BWFG opened at $37.88 on Friday. Bankwell Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.35. The company has a market cap of $298.12 million, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.63 million.

In related news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.36, for a total transaction of $26,921.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,548 shares in the company, valued at $51,641.28. This represents a 34.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan Jason Hildebrand sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total transaction of $47,254.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,599.86. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 1,306 shares of company stock valued at $46,585 and have sold 2,478 shares valued at $88,410. 19.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 3,002.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,438,000 after buying an additional 40,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 7,363 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 36,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,131,000 after buying an additional 13,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Bankwell Financial Group by 102.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,590 shares of the bank’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 11,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

