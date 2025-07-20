CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Price Target Raised to $205.00

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CDW. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.50.

NASDAQ CDW opened at $179.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.93. CDW has a twelve month low of $137.31 and a twelve month high of $237.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $179.53 and a 200 day moving average of $175.79.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a return on equity of 54.90% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 40,917 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.42, for a total transaction of $7,423,162.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 144,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,293,382.02. The trade was a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 28,159 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.90, for a total value of $5,375,553.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 36,077 shares in the company, valued at $6,887,099.30. This trade represents a 43.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

