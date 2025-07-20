JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 48.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,756 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,254,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,049,000 after buying an additional 506,627 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,555,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,352,000 after buying an additional 2,051,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,611,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,911,000 after buying an additional 774,664 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6,084.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,460,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,292,000 after buying an additional 7,339,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,346,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,631,000 after purchasing an additional 714,849 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI opened at $56.97 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.94 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.75.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

