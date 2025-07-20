KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 34.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,937 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 45,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter worth $209,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 280.3% during the first quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 29,994 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 34.0% during the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 39.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $17.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.18.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. KeyCorp has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of -108.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KeyCorp news, insider Mohit Ramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.75 per share, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,500. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,795.07. This represents a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

