Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL) Holdings Trimmed by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC trimmed its position in shares of Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,749 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,734 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,417,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,414,036,000 after acquiring an additional 21,118,234 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,982,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $500,123,000 after acquiring an additional 238,705 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,023,173 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $377,352,000 after acquiring an additional 50,228 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,592,218 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $263,238,000 after acquiring an additional 15,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Shell by 170.3% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,463,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $216,980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,253 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL opened at $70.32 on Friday. Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR has a 52 week low of $58.55 and a 52 week high of $74.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $69.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.18 billion. Shell had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 11.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shell PLC Unsponsored ADR will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, May 2nd that permits the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.716 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.90%.

SHEL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shell in a report on Friday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 26th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.69.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

