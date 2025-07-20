Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Position Reduced by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 81,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 27,259 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $622,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $295,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 86,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 11,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 25,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $50.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $93.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.04. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.79.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.