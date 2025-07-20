Nwam LLC Lowers Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Nwam LLC lessened its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,919 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MBB. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 51.7% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $92.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.59. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $96.76.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MBS ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.3322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

