Nwam LLC Sells 491 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Nwam LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 491 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Prologis by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $107.49 and a 200 day moving average of $109.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $132.57. The company has a market capitalization of $99.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 109.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Prologis to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Prologis from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.47.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Prologis

Prologis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.