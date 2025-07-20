Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DTE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,286,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,053,330,000 after purchasing an additional 879,670 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 123.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,823,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $823,905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766,221 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,920,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,642,000 after purchasing an additional 115,270 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,732,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $329,988,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,462,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $297,358,000 after purchasing an additional 822,854 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $137.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. DTE Energy Company has a 12 month low of $115.59 and a 12 month high of $140.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.13.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DTE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target (up from $142.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.53.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

