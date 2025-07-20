Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $123.00) on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.60.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 1.5%

PNFP opened at $117.04 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $81.57 and a twelve month high of $131.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.44. The company has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.01.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $504.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.27 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 84,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 367.5% in the second quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 9,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.8% in the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.7% in the second quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 48,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

