Barclays Has Lowered Expectations for Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $108.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W lowered Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Starbucks from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.58.

Get Starbucks alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Trading Up 0.7%

SBUX stock opened at $93.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.58. Starbucks has a 1-year low of $72.73 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The stock has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.02.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $1,379,619,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth $1,244,812,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 54,924,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,011,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174,682 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $817,759,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,128,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,292,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,348,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.