Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Takes $52,000 Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 805 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 21,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Trading Up 0.8%

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $72.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.69. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.93 and a 12 month high of $120.07.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 109.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Skyworks Solutions

About Skyworks Solutions

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.