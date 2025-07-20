1313366 Ontario Inc. Sells 150,000 Shares of ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK) Stock

ThreeD Capital Inc (CNSX:IDK – Get Free Report) insider 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $12,000.00.

1313366 Ontario Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 14th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 424,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.08, for a total transaction of $33,962.40.

On Friday, July 11th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 470,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.09, for a total transaction of $40,420.00.

On Friday, June 20th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 425,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total transaction of $42,500.00.

On Wednesday, June 11th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. sold 500 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.11, for a total transaction of $52.50.

On Thursday, June 5th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 70,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.15 per share, with a total value of $10,612.00.

On Friday, May 23rd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 19,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.11 per share, with a total value of $2,090.00.

On Thursday, May 8th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 101,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $12,109.90.

On Thursday, April 24th, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 150,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $18,000.00.

On Tuesday, April 22nd, 1313366 Ontario Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of ThreeD Capital stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $6,000.00.

ThreeD Capital Price Performance

ThreeD Capital Inc has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.63.

About ThreeD Capital

ThreeD Capital Inc, formerly known as Brownstone Energy Inc, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage and growth capital opportunistic investments. The firm seeks to invest in technology; biotechnology; junior resources with an emphasis on the precious-metal and battery-metal sectors; artificial intelligence with a focus on disruptive data science technologies, machine learning, and neuro networks; and blockchain sectors with a focus on blockchain assets.

