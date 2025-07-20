Forum Financial Management LP Increases Stake in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CG. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5,100.0% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carlyle Group by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

CG opened at $60.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.26. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.02 and a 52-week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $973.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.27 million. Carlyle Group had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 23.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 47.46%.

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

