Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew Sells 2,603 Shares of Stock

Aritzia Inc. (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 2,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.18, for a total value of C$187,884.54.

Todd Jeremy Ingledew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Todd Jeremy Ingledew sold 30,000 shares of Aritzia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$67.92, for a total value of C$2,037,600.00.

Aritzia stock opened at C$75.31 on Friday. Aritzia Inc. has a 12 month low of C$36.51 and a 12 month high of C$78.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.51, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$68.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$61.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATZ shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from C$80.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$81.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$66.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Aritzia from C$78.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$82.40.

Aritzia Inc is an integrated design house of exclusive fashion brands. It designs apparel and accessories for its collection of exclusive brands and sells them under the Aritzia banner. The category of products offered by the firm is blouses, T-shirts, pants, dresses, sweaters, jackets and coats, skirts, shorts, jumpsuits, and accessories.

