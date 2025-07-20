AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 71.9% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $251.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $254.37 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $158.88 and a one year high of $285.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.33, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $235.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.15.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.87 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 17,485 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.94, for a total transaction of $449,867.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 21,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,859,938.32. This trade represents a 8.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,225 shares of company stock worth $1,207,207 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

