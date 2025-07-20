QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Position Decreased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,023 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 116.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,356 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $154.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $169.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $120.80 and a 1 year high of $196.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.25%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

