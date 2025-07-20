AMG National Trust Bank Has $2.22 Million Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,423 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 344.1% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 41.1% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $118.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $106.01 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.06 and its 200-day moving average is $116.20.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

