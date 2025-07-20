Nwam LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL)

Nwam LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (NYSEARCA:HAIL – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:HAIL opened at $32.47 on Friday. SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $32.68. The stock has a market cap of $22.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.88.

SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho Smart Mobility ETF (HAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Smart Transportation index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed companies that focuses on autonomous vehicle technology, drone technology, and advanced transportation tracking and transport optimization systems.

