Formidable Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD)

Formidable Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:EYLD – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,353 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned 0.15% of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 210,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 58,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 50,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 20,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $36.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $532.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.69. Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $27.30 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.88.

The Cambria Emerging Shareholder Yield ETF (EYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in emerging market stocks focused on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. EYLD was launched on Jul 14, 2016 and is managed by Cambria.

