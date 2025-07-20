Private Advisor Group LLC Has $10.05 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF were worth $10,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 150.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 51,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after acquiring an additional 31,014 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 8,612 shares during the last quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 61,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 3,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $48.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a 200-day moving average of $47.85. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $53.02. The company has a market cap of $797.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

About Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

