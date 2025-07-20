Nwam LLC Takes $465,000 Position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN)

Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XTEN. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $74,000.

Get BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF alerts:

BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA XTEN opened at $45.22 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $43.92 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day moving average is $45.53.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XTEN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of ten years. XTEN was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XTEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx Bloomberg Ten Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.