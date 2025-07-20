AMG National Trust Bank Buys 800 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 24.4% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 1.5% in the first quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aflac by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,496,045.28. This represents a 34.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $106,790.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,786,791.84. The trade was a 3.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,304,295. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AFL opened at $101.78 on Friday. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $115.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.33 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). Aflac had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on AFL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Aflac and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Aflac from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.07.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

