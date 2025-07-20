Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at UBS Group

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at UBS Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $66.00) on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.38.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

NASDAQ CAKE opened at $62.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.23. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.16.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $927.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.17 million. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 46.06%. Cheesecake Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scarlett May sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total transaction of $1,105,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,331.04. This represents a 45.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew Eliot Clark sold 42,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $2,402,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 40,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,168. This trade represents a 51.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,456,992 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cheesecake Factory

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates and licenses restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company operates bakeries that produce cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors.

