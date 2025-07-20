DA Davidson Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by DA Davidson from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.94% from the stock’s current price. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Banner’s Q3 2025 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Banner in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price (down previously from $77.00) on shares of Banner in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Banner from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $66.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Banner has a one year low of $51.14 and a one year high of $78.05.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $162.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.96 million. Research analysts expect that Banner will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banner by 20.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,047,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,554,000 after purchasing an additional 345,607 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,439,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,776,000 after buying an additional 59,653 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Banner by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,142,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,888,000 after buying an additional 630,004 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Banner by 11.6% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 845,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,936,000 after buying an additional 88,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Banner by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 738,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,300,000 after buying an additional 38,454 shares in the last quarter. 87.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

