Forum Financial Management LP Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,783 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in NIKE by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 513 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.7%

NIKE stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $90.62. The company has a market capitalization of $107.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 6.95%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NKE. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Williams Trading reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Argus raised shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.15.

View Our Latest Report on NKE

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.