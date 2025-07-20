Wall Street Zen Upgrades Indigo Acquisition (NASDAQ:INACU) to “Hold”

Indigo Acquisition (NASDAQ:INACU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Indigo Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ:INACU opened at $10.04 on Friday. Indigo Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

About Indigo Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 7, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our “business combination” or “initial business combination,” with one or more businesses or entities, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as a “target business” or “target businesses”.

