CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) Price Target Cut to $26.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Craig Hallum from $40.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.30% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CareDx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on CareDx from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of CareDx in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

CareDx Stock Performance

CareDx stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.52. CareDx has a fifty-two week low of $10.96 and a fifty-two week high of $34.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 2.19.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.56 million. CareDx had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 21.16%. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CareDx will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CareDx

In related news, Director William A. Hagstrom sold 19,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $385,880.90. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,979 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,182.10. This trade represents a 26.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.58, for a total value of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 308,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,358.68. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,078 shares of company stock worth $2,419,915 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CareDx in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CareDx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 98,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of CareDx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareDx by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 448,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 60,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CareDx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,694,000.

CareDx Company Profile

CareDx, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers in the United States and internationally. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

See Also

