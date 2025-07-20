Craig Hallum Increases DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Price Target to $11.00

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DiaMedica Therapeutics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

DMAC stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.17. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DiaMedica Therapeutics will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DiaMedica Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 151.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 51,139 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. 10.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on improving the lives of people suffering from serious diseases with a focus on acute ischemic stroke. Its lead candidate is DM199, a pharmaceutically active recombinant form of the human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II/III trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke, as well as that is in Phase 2 to treat cardio-renal disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.