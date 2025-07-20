Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP cut its position in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 805.0% in the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Barclays set a $202.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. CJS Securities reduced their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $196.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.74.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $170.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.55. The firm has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of -71.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.67. Constellation Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $159.35 and a 12-month high of $261.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 31.41% and a negative net margin of 4.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands Inc will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -170.71%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total transaction of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.45% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

