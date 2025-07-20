Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $37.67 Million Stock Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 82.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,927,827 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $37,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 514.3% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $110.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $121.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $111.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $104.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.54.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $78.17 on Friday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.37 and a 12 month high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.86, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.25.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.02. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $758.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 694.74%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

