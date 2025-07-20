Wealthfront Advisers LLC Cuts Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Wealthfront Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,229 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,888 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 7,916.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the period. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,415,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $42.15 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $31.44 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The stock has a market cap of $945.21 million, a PE ratio of 21.25 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.97.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

