Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock Price Expected to Rise, UBS Group Analyst Says

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at UBS Group from $20.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 33.91% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LEVI. Bank of America upped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $20.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Levi Strauss & Co. has a one year low of $12.17 and a one year high of $22.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 10th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 28.75%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 32,839 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 35.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,109 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

